Pacers vs. Wizards: Game thread, lineups, TV info and more

The Pacers (1-4) take on the Wizards (3-1) in D.C. on Friday night, playing their third road game of the week and middle game of a three games in four days stretch. Such a monumental occasion, ESPN will broadcast the game nationally.

The two teams met on opening night at the Fieldhouse which set the tone for the Pacers 1-4 start to the season as the Pacers fell behind by double digits in the first quarter and then could never get back over the hump the rest of the way, losing 114-107. A formula that has played out in all four of the losses so far.

Kyle Kuzma was a problem for the Pacers in the opener, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds, but was active all over the court throughout the game. Kuzma even spent time covering Tyrese Haliburton on the defensive end.

Myles Turner was no available the first time around and should help the Pacers deal with the length the Wiz have with Kristaps Porzingis running alongside Kuzma in the front court.

Coach Rick Carlisle will not be with the team tonight, instead going to Dallas to share in senior night festivities for his daughter. Lloyd Pierce will slide over to the top chair for the night as the Pacers hope to win their first road game.

DraftKings Odds: Wizards -5.5, O/U 229 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

TV: ESPN/Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Wizards: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingigs

Injury update:

IND: Daniel Theis - out (sore right knee)

WAS: Delon Wright - out (strained right hamstring)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.