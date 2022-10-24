Pacers Podcast: Recapping Opening Week

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin reconvene to discuss all the happenings from the first week of Pacers basketball, reliving the win over Detroit as well as looking back at what went wrong against Washington and San Antonio.

Topics:

Defensive adjustments and how much can be pinned on the absence of Myles Turner

The shift in energy between both ends of the back-to-back

Tyrese Haliburton’s progress and Bennedict Mathurin’s audacity

The change to the starting lineup

What’s going on with Chris Duarte?

Big games from Jalen Smith and Goga Bitadze

