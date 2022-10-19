Pacers final score: Wizards hold off Pacers 114-107

A thrilling opening night comeback fell just short for the Indiana Pacers, missed free throws haunting them down the stretch in a loss to the Washington Wizards. The Pacers trailed the entire game, but despite falling behind by 18 early in the fourth quarter, they still fought back, outscoring Washington 24-9 to make it a three point game with 31 seconds left.

Bennedict Mathurin scored five points in 15 seconds, but after getting a golden and one opportunity on his second basket, he missed the third of his three fourth quarter free throws, setting up Washington to close out the win. The Pacers shot just 3-9 from the line in the fourth, giving the Wizards just enough to cross the finish line.

Tyrese Haliburton led the way for the Pacers with 26 points on 10-18 shooting, leading the team in both points, shots, and assists with seven. Off the bench, Mathurin was also impressive, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds, hitting three from deep. Jalen Smith had a strong second half, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds while Buddy Hield completed a double double of 16 and 10 boards, leading the Pacers with four threes.

The Pacers looked every bit the young team they’re expected to be this year, struggling against Washington’s size after Myles Turner was a late scratch with a turned ankle in warmups. They’ll be back in action on Friday night, opening up a home back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs.