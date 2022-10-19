Wizards vs. Pacers: Game thread, lineups, TV info and more

The Indiana Pacers tip off the 2022-23 regular season on Wednesday night when they host the Washington Wizards are newly refurbished Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The dust hasn’t fully settled on the construction around the Fieldhouse and like the building, the Pacers are renovating their roster this season, but promising exciting, new features to pique fan interest. Tyrese Haliburton leading the team from day one is at the top of the list, followed closely by rookie top pick, Bennedict Mathurin.

Mathurin will likely come off the bench but should get his share of minutes in what Rick Carlisle has said will be at least a ten man rotation. Those are just two of the playmakers for the Pacers, but any success this team will have is reliant on vast improvements at the defensive end of the floor which were not apparent in preseason.

As for the Wizards, they have strong top end talent with Bradley Beal leading the way and improved depth throughout their playing rotation with the addition of Monte Morris and Will Barton to run alongside Beal. Up front Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford make for a solid center combo, while Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija battle for minutes at forward. Those options also allow for varying lineup combinations to matchup or create mismatches by going small or big.

This game will certainly be a great test for the Pacers to see how they fare while starting the season in relative good health.

DraftKings Odds: Wizards -1, O/U 227 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Wizards: Monte Morris, Bradley Beal, Will Barton, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingigs

Injury update:

IND: Aaron Nesmith - questionable (sore left foot), Jalen Smith - questionable (sore right knee), Daniel Theis - out (sore right knee)

HOU: Vernon Carey Jr. - questionable (concussion protocol), Corey Kispert - out (sprained left ankle)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.