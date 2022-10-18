Pacers Links: Roster set, ready to tip off regular season

The Pacers have one more practice day before tipping off the regular season on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

All of the roster and contract extension questions have been answered with few, if any, surprises. James Johnson, earned the final regular roster spot up for grabs in camp, beating out veteran Langston Galloway and a few other camp invitees, as expected. The Pacers value Johnson’s presence on the roster and in the locker room more than his play on the court. He’s the old head to help guide the young players, particularly in the front court, who will be playing, while also providing a level of toughness, having everyone’s back when needed.

Speaking of young players, the Pacers picked up rookie extensions for all of their young players still on rookie deals. On the other side of the business decisions, the team did not extend an offer to Goga Bitadze which will make him a free agent after the season. He could still sign with the Pacers next summer but even if he earns that offer, Goga may want to go elsewhere for a better opportunity.

The Pacers also update the injury report with Tyrese Haliburton (back) returning to practice and appearing ready to go in the opener. Aaron Nesmith (plantar fascia) remains limited and remains ‘questionable’ to start the season. Daniel Theis (rest) is also not expected to play while he deals with one of the worst cases of ‘rest’ ever diagnosed.

The Pacers not only play their opener at home on Wednesday, they also play at home on Friday (San Antonio) and Saturday (Detroit), so it is officially Pacers week in Indy. Enjoy!

Check out the links:

Indiana Pacers Waive Three | NBA.com

Indiana Pacers Practice Availability | October 17, 2022 | NBA.com

Pacers: Jalen Smith goes from rejected by Suns to starting at the 4 - Indy Star

Pacers: Ranking the most likely players to contribute past 2022 - Indy Star

Deadline passes with no contract extensions for Indiana Pacers players Goga Bitadze and Buddy Hield - Sports Illustrated Indiana Pacers news, analysis and more

Pacers Tip Off Opening Week with Surprise Kroger Giveaways | NBA.com

Pacers set opening night roster — and why they signed, then waived three more players - Fieldhouse Files

Lakers Rumors: LA Won't Include 2 1sts in Trade for Pacers' Buddy Hield, Myles Turner | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

The NBA is back: Opening night preview - Bullets Forever

James Johnson makes Indiana Pacers regular season roster: 'He's a great vet and a great leader' - Sports Illustrated Indiana Pacers news, analysis and more

Pacers provide injury update on Aaron Nesmith, his status for opener

Indiana Pacers preparing for season opener at Gainbridge Fieldhouse - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

Bradley Beal offers encouraging thoughts on Wizards' young players - NBC Sports Washington

Practice Press: Wes Unseld Jr., Bradley Beal | NBA.com

Wizards Season Preview: 6 key questions ahead of the season opener | NBA.com