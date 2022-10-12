Knicks vs. Pacers: Game thread, lineups, TV info and more

The Indiana Pacers wrap up their home-and-home preseason series against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Knicks worked over the Pacers and their emphasis on defense at MSG last Friday, rolling to a 131-114 win.

The back-to-back offers a chance for the Pacers to quickly judge any improvements to their approach in slowing down the Knicks. Of course, this also relies on both teams using comparable rotations which is not always expected in preseason play.

With just four preseason games and so many new faces, it is hard to believe the Pacers wouldn’t continue playing all healthy players while they try to hone their rotation for the regular season opener which is next Wednesday. So the rest of that ‘rest’ equation will be up to the Knicks who are also rolling with just four preseason games.

The Pacers will be missing Aaron Nesmith who is dealing with plantar fascia issues, as well as Daniel Theis who continues recouping from EuroBasket play.

DraftKings Odds: Knicks -4.5, O/U 225.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports + app

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte, Jalen Smith, Myles Turner

Hornets: Jalen Brunson, Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Injury update:

IND: Aaron Nesmith - out (foot), Daniel Theis - out (rest)

NY: Quentin Grimes - doubtful (foot)

Please share your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.