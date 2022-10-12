Pacers Links: Pacers ready to host Knicks for preseason game at Fieldhouse

The Pacers play the first of two home preseason games this week on Wednesday night when they host the New York Knicks.

The event will be the first Pacers game at the nearly fully renovated Gainbridge Fieldhouse which now has a new look in the upper deck with new seats, sections and amenities for fans. The fan viewing deck on the west side is one area which is not quite complete but it should be easy to tell how the joint will eventually look when it is jumping with a winning team once, again.

Of course, that winning team is also still a work in progress which they displayed in their last game at Madison Square Garden. That game also showed how the Knicks continue to improve in their own rebuilding process.

Defense was a problem for the Pacers last Friday and the loss of Aaron Nesmith during that game was among the reasons for the setback. Nesmith was so solid in the opener at both ends of the floor, but in particular showing up defensively and showing why he earned the reserve unit run. Rick Carlisle revealed on Sunday that Nesmith would be sidelined for a bit due to plantar fascia issues.

Oof.

Plantar fascia issues seem to always be a nightmare for NBA players, often taking longer than expected to heal or reoccurring not far down the road. Hopefully, all goes as well for Nesmith to return in a hurry. It was hard not to think of Edmond Sumner when this news was revealed. When Sumner had great stretches of play, it always seemed like an injury of some sort (of wildly varying severity) would pop up to halt his on-court progress.

If Nesmith is unable to return to begin the regular season, Oshae Brissett’s value will once again shine through for the Pacers as a flexible reserve option to fill in wherever he’s needed in the playing rotation, whenever he’s needed.

Check out the links:

Game Preview: Pacers vs Knicks (Preseason)

Rick Carlisle on 2022 FanJam | NBA.com

Pacers Sign Trevelin Queen to Two-Way Contract | NBA.com

FanJam Provides Memorable Opening Act for 2022-23 Pacers Season | NBA.com

Game Rewind: Pacers 114, Knicks 131 (Preseason) | NBA.com

Doyel: Is Victor Wembanyama worth a 14% chance for Pacers to tank for top pick?

Scrimmage reaches OT, then Bennedict Mathurin wins Rookie Show at Pacers FanJam 2022

Doyel: Pacers deal with Bally Sports Indiana has consequences, and a solution

Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis likely to remain out rest of preseason - Sports Illustrated Indiana Pacers news, analysis and more

Terry Taylor turning heads and earning minutes with camp play for Indiana Pacers - Sports Illustrated Indiana Pacers news, analysis and more

Haliburton's leadership headlines preseason for growing Pacers - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

Pacers seek long-term success by building around young team | WANE 15 - AP Sports

With Brunson aboard, Knicks feel they have their point guard - AP

Deividas Sirvydis discusses why he decided to sign with the Indiana Pacers and his time with the team

Indiana Pacers: Are they bad enough to truly tank for Victor Wembanyama

Duane Washington Jr. - Potential there despite erratic closing minutes

Pacers-themed restaurant opens inside IND airport - WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

Local artist featured at Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indiana | wthitv.com