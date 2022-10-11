Trevelin Queen joins Pacers on two-way contract

In case they didn’t have enough already, the Pacers are adding yet another 6-foot-6 shooting guard to the roster, inking 25-year-old free agent Trevelin Queen to a two-way contract, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Queen, who went undrafted in 2020 out of New Mexico State, was named G League MVP with Rio Grande Valley last season and appeared in 10 games with the Houston Rockets after signing a two-way contract. This past summer he signed a partially guaranteed deal with the Sixers but was recently waived as a result of Philadelphia’s improved depth.

While playing for Philadelphia’s Summer League team in Las Vegas, he averaged 13 points and 3.2 assists against 4.8 turnovers while shooting 27 percent from three on 7.4 attempts per game. With hops, handles, and highlights, Queen fits the mold for a Pacers team that is trending toward playing faster with upgrades in athleticism; however, as his turnover numbers suggest, he can be somewhat overly ambitious and will need to demonstrate more consistency as a shooter in order to play away from the ball.

Plus, while there will arguably be more opportunity to grow his game on a rebuilding team, floating back and forth from the G League, than what was the case in Philadelphia, where he was competing for a standard roster spot on a contender, he will have to overcome a significant logjam at his position in order to stick with the Pacers long-term. As things stand now, Indiana currently has eight players on the roster who are listed at 6-foot-6 or shorter, with the majority of the others ideally suited to play at center.

That said, given that Aaron Nesmith is expected to miss the rest of preseason with a plantar fascia issue, it’s possible that Queen might be able to get some late-game run with the Pacers over the final two tune-up games before likely joining the Mad Ants for a large portion of the season. With Kendall Brown already holding the other two-way spot, both flex contracts are now spoken for.