Pacers final score: Pacers close out Jazz 125-113

It’s been a long and restless losing streak for the Indiana Pacers, but Lance Stephenson and Domantas Sabonis stepped up in a big way to lead them back into the win column with an impressive win over the Utah Jazz.

The Pacers led most of the way, holding off numerous Utah runs in the second half and using a 12-2 run midway through the fourth to put a stamp on the victory, highlighted by a pair of Justin Holiday threes and four assists from Stephenson, two to Sabonis.

Sabonis made his first 10 shots to set the tone, finishing the night with a career high 42 points on 18-22 shooting. He was the recipient of 10 assists from Stephenson, who wrapped up his night with a career high 14, leading the bench in scoring with 16.

The pairing of Stephenson and Sabonis overwhelmed Utah throughout the game, but the Pacers got contributions from everyone, including 15 points from Holiday and 16 from Duane Washington Jr. Myles Turner had eight points and four blocks and Keifer Sykes scored seven, including a sky high putback in front of his mom.

Off the bench, Chris Duarte returned, scoring nine, with Oshae Brissett scoring seven and Jeremy Lamb putting in five. The Pacers snap their six game losing streak, setting up a home and home against the Boston Celtics on Monday and Wednesday.