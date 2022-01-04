Pacers vs. Knicks: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (14-23) wrap up their season series with the Knicks (17-20) at MSG on Tuesday night. The Pacers are 2-1 against the Knicks so far and normally, this would be a big game for tie breaker considerations. Unfortunately, the Pacers are just trying to finish a game with more points than their opponent, as opposed to looking ahead to playoff considerations.

Both teams have monstrous injury lists heading into the game with COVID protocol and actual injury issues stacking up. Some of these players should begin to sporadically be made available but game-time will be a tough time to expect much of an impact from a player who has been out several days.

Regardless, the Pacers front court should hold a strong advantage and considering the upcoming schedule, it the Pacers want to snap their current four-game losing streak, this may be their best chance this week.

DraftKings Odds: Knicks -2.5, O/U 207

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

When: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: Bally Sports Indiana/NBA TV

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Keifer Sykes, Duane Washington Jr, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Knicks: Miles McBride, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Taj Gibson

Injury update:

IND: Goga Bitadze - out (health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon - out (health and safety protocols), Chris Duarte - out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Jackson - out (health and safety protocols), Jeremy Lamb - out (health and safety protocols), Caris LeVert - out (health and safety protocols), Kelan Martin - out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (health and safety protocols)

NYK: Mitchell Robinson – questionable (return to competition conditioning), Jericho Sims – questionable (return to competition conditioning), Nerlens Noel – out (health and safety protocols), Julius Randle – out (health and safety protocols), Derrick Rose – out (right ankle surgery), Wayne Selden - out (not with team), Denzel Valentine - out (not with team), Kemba Walker – out (sore left knee)

