With Indiana splitting the two-game road trip against Oklahoma City and Dallas, Mark and Caitlin teamed up for another episode of “Start, Sub, or Sit” to recap the weekend in Pacers.

For those who may be new to the format, the idea is to create a basketball-themed version of love it, like it, or leave it via specific moments or trends from a particular stretch of games. In essence, Start means “more please,” Sub is “cautiously optimistic or on the fence,” and Sit is “enough already.”

Topics:

Duane Washington Jr. emerging as a shooter

Giving Sabonis, Justin, and Lamb their flowers

Dragging the defense

Questioning the quantity of isolations for LeVert

More

Enjoy the pod and let us know what you think while we try out some new material. Also, if you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rehashing-the-weekend-with-start-sub-sit/id1476566116?i=1000549540183

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5laQ4evYx1To1p8ScQekYJ?si=u7IC7DsLSiOSGuFjKh0bWA