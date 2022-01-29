Pacers vs. Mavericks: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (18-32) remain on the road, sliding down to Dallas to take on the Mavericks (28-21) before heading home for the following three game.

After an inconsistent start, the Mavs are drafting nicely behind the top four teams in the West, sitting in fifth place just two games behind the struggling Jazz. Defensive improvements under Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic playing himself into shape have heightened the threat the Mavs pose as they work to improve their playoff positioning.

The Mavs recent play along with the Pacers on the second game of a back-to-back with continuing injury concerns, is the reason the Pacers are double digit dogs. While Domas Sabonis put up an impressive double-double in OKC while coming off of a sprained ankle, the Pacers gadget big played 44 minutes on that balky ankle which makes matching that productivity unlikely. Goga Bitadze and Chris Duarte are also questionable which once again, makes Rick Carlisle’s playing rotation plans a game-time decision.

The Pacers had a healthier roster in early December when they beat the Mavs at the Fieldhouse, 1106-93 thanks to strong fourth quarter close.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -10.5, O/U 217 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Caris LeVert, Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig, Domantas Sabonis

Mavericks: Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

Injury update:

IND: Goga Bitadze - questionable (sore right foot), Chris Duarte - questionable (sore right ankle), Malcolm Brogdon - out (sore right Achilles), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

DAL: Sterling Brown - out (sore left foot), Tim Hardaway Jr. - out (left foot fifth metatarsal fracture)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.