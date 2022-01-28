Pacers vs. Thunder: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (17-32) are back on the road visiting the Thunder (14-33) in the first of back-to-back roadies this weekend.

The good news for the Pacers is that Domas Sabonis has been questionable leading up to the game which is better than out (So you’re saying there’s a chance!). After collecting a couple of high profile wins in California, the Pacers have lost their last three games which makes them 2-7 in their last nine games. So, yeah, a positive injury update is good news.

On the court, the Pacers will have to deal with a young Thunder team that sits one spot below (above?) in the overall standings, but has some quality talent in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey to throw at the patchwork Pacers.

So, yeah. I’m not going to tell you should root. That’s between you and your conscience. Plus, there is plenty of interest in this one with the way the Pacers manage their playing rotations and player availability to go for the win.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -1, O/U 219.5 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

When: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Caris LeVert, Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig, Goga Bitadze

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Aaron Wiggins, Luguentz Dort, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Injury update:

IND: Domantas Sabonis - questionable (left ankle sprain), Malcolm Brogdon - out (sore right Achilles), T.J. McConnell - out (right wrist ligament surgery), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

OKC: Derrick Favors – out (sore lower back), Vit Krejci – out (right ankle sprain), Aleksej Pokusevski - out (G League assignment), Isaiah Roby - out (G League assignment)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.