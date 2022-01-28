Pacers Podcast: Stung by Charlotte

With the Pacers being on the wrong side of history after scoring 126 points and still losing by 32 to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, Mark and Caitlin recap what went wrong on defense (did anything go right?) and assess how embarrassed the team should be.

Topics:

Remember when the Pacers had a 23-point lead over the Hornets in the season opener? That was a thing that happened.

Reactions to Goga Bitadze being assigned to Cody Martin

Was this the low point of the season?

Having honest expectations for a bad team and young players

Process Pacers

What’s Herb Simon going to say?

Draft Philosophy: What would you do with a top 5 pick?

Taking the podium

