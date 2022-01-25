Pacers Trade Landscape with Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer

With two weeks and change remaining until the NBA’s trade deadline, Mark and Caitlin are joined by Jake Fisher, author of Built to Lose and NBA Insider at Bleacher Report, to discuss the latest on what the Pacers might do. Before delving into the current trade landscape, they also talk to Jake about his reporting from last season, regarding what was going on behind the scenes during Nate Bjorkgren’s turbulent, one-year tenure.

Topics:

The genesis of how that article came into being

What the perception around the league was when the Pacers hired Rick Carlisle and how that decision shapes whether the team would fully rebuild

Assessing how much the market for Myles Turner has changed in the wake of being diagnosed with a stress reaction

Reconciling seeking first-round picks and young players in-exchange for Turner and LeVert and gauging the market for Torrey Craig, Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday while also being mentioned among the teams reportedly interested in Jerami Grant

Why Jake sees the Pacers and Blazers as “natural trade partners”

Are the Pacers willing to consider trading both Turner and Sabonis or is the aim to move one or the other?

Is Indiana still in pursuit of Ben Simmons?

More

Mark and Caitlin then dive into and discuss the conversation with Jake immediately after before dishing on the recent play of the team.

if you haven't already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

