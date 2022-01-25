 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pacers Trade Landscape with Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer

Diving into what options the Pacers have as the deadline approaches.

By C. Cooper and Mark Schindler
With two weeks and change remaining until the NBA’s trade deadline, Mark and Caitlin are joined by Jake Fisher, author of Built to Lose and NBA Insider at Bleacher Report, to discuss the latest on what the Pacers might do. Before delving into the current trade landscape, they also talk to Jake about his reporting from last season, regarding what was going on behind the scenes during Nate Bjorkgren’s turbulent, one-year tenure.

Topics:

Mark and Caitlin then dive into and discuss the conversation with Jake immediately after before dishing on the recent play of the team.

