Pacers vs. Suns: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (16-29) are suddenly streaking after winning two consecutive games, but will face the ultimate challenge on the next stop of their road trip when they visit Suns (35-9), owners of the league’s best record, not to mention a far more impressive five-game winning streak.

Now the Suns should be welcoming of the Pacers, not just due to their injury list but also because the improbable win over the Warriors pushed the Suns’ Western Conference lead to 3 games. Chris Paul and Devin Booker continue to make the defending West champs go, but in a sporting effort, center Deandre Ayton will be out with an ankle to match Domas Sabonis’ absence.

As for the Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and Caris LeVert (calf) are still questionable but more likely to play after a few days off for their respective ailments. If Brogdon can go, a minutes restriction is assumed which was 26 in his last time out against the Lakers.

In the last game at the Fieldhouse before the Pacers hit the road, the Suns came in and rolled to a 112-94 win. Aside from a solid third quarter run, the Pacers offered little resistance. A lot can change in a week considering both Sabonis and Turner played in that game which seems more like a month in the past.

DraftKings Odds: Suns -12, O/U 225 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 9:00 p.m. ET

When: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig, Goga Bitadze

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), Caris LeVert - questionable (sore right calf), T.J. McConnell - out (health and safety protocols), Domantas Sabonis - out (left ankle sprain), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

PHO: Deandre Ayton - out (right ankle sprain), Frank Kaminsky - out (right knee stress reaction), Abdel Nader - out (right knee injury management is out), Dario Šarić - out (right ACL rehab)

