Pacers vs. Warriors: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (16-29) head up the Cali coast to face the Warriors (32-12) on Thursday night to complete a nasty road back-to-back.

Domas Sabonis has been ruled out, due to the severity of his ankle sprain, which happened late in the win over the Lakers. Obviously, that is a blow to the playing rotation with Myles Turner also sidelined. At least Goga and Isaiah Jackson have played a little of late so they won’t be thrown to the fire cold, but into the fire they will be thrown.

As for the Warriors, they remain among the elite teams in the league despite ‘struggling’ of late going just 5-5 in their last ten games (wouldn’t that be awesome!). This while working Klay Thompson back into the mix, but more importantly doing so without Draymond Green.

This will be a rare nationally televised game for the Pacers since TNT picked it up shortly after Lance Stephenson lit the Fieldhouse on fire with his play against the Nets and Jazz. Unfortunately, Lance has labored a bit since to produce at such a high level, but he never shys away from the bright lights. Of course, the Pacers often find themselves on the wrong end of a bad loss when those national TV lights are on and considering the circumstances of this game, particularly if Sabonis is out, it is hard to map out a path to winning.

The two teams met in mid-December with the Warriors taking the dub, 102-100 as the Pacers delivered on of their signature close losses, letting a late 4Q lead slip away.

DraftKings Odds: Warriors -12, O/U 225 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 10:00 p.m. ET

When: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: TNT

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig, Goga Bitadze

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Injury update:

IND: Domantas Sabonis - out (ankle), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), Myles Turner - out (left foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

GSW: Draymond Green - out (left L5-S1 disc injury recovery), Otto Porter Jr. - out (left foot injury management), James Wiseman - out (right knee injury recovery)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.