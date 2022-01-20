Pacers Podcast: Pacers win on the road (REALLY!), Fox/Sabonis, and more

On today’s episode of the Indy Cornrows podcast, Mark and Caitlin discuss and break down last night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers (Indy’s first road win since November). As retribution for the past Two-Questions Two-Ah! power ranking, Caitlin brings her own power ranking to the table this pod.

Topics:

Ranking the 6 most memorable/enjoyable/important moments of the Pacers’ 111-104 victory over the Lakers

The swirling and conflicting rumors of a De’Aaron Fox/Domantas Sabonis trade, diving into the context, and parsing through thoughts on the idea of a trade overall

What Mark and Caitlin are enjoying in basketball outside the Indiana Pacers at the moment

and more!

Enjoy the pod and enjoy your day! The Pacers take on the Golden State Warriors on national TV tonight. Also, if you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

