January Edition of Two Questions, Two-ahh

With less than a month until the trade deadline, Mark and Caitlin reconvened for Episode 4 of Two Questions, Two-ahh, in which they look backward, as to how the Pacers got to the obvious point of needing changes, as well as forward, particularly with regard to the less experienced players on the roster.

Here’s this month’s questions:

What has caused the regression in (relative) success over the last two seasons with roughly the same assemblage of players, when the current coaching staff is highly regarded?

Hypothetically, if playing time opens up for other players after the trade deadline, what are we watching for from Duarte, IJax, Goga, and Oshae?

What is Malcolm Brogdon’s place on the Pacers moving forward?

Power Rank the needs of the Indiana Pacers’ roster in the immediate future.

Enjoy the pod and look forward to February when the next episode is scheduled for after the trade deadline! In the meantime, here’s some IJax highlights to brighten your day.

IJax apparently sizes up iso 3s now pic.twitter.com/iDDPxX8UoM — Caitlin Cooper (@C2_Cooper) January 16, 2022

IJax casually blocking a step-back three in isolation against a cross-match pic.twitter.com/aTR84u0n9b — Caitlin Cooper (@C2_Cooper) January 16, 2022

As long as scheduling permits, our plan is to continue to recording this series once a month, so if you have any questions we can co-opt as our own (with credit of course!) hit us up in the comments. If you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

