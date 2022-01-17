Pacers Final Score: Clippers run past Pacers, 139-133

The Pacers started their two-game set in Los Angeles with a 139-133 loss to the Clippers, using a familiar storyline no one would ever consider in Hollywood.

The Pacers trailed from the tip, but through a series of surges throughout the game, found themselves down just three points with 30 seconds remaining. The opportunity to steal an improbable win was still alive with plenty of time in a one possession game.

But the Clippers sideline out of bounds (SLOB for you NBA geeks) saw Torrey Craig chasing and then stop chasing Reggie Jackson, who took the inbounds pass, realized he was all alone and drove in for a layup. No doubt a communication breakdown for Craig, although he also didn’t appear to be looking to help the helper that wasn’t there, so simply poor execution.

The Clippers held on for the six-point win, but as Rick Carlisle has said quite often this season in similar games, the Pacers lost this one in the first quarter with the way they started the game.

From the start of the game, signs were not positive for the Pacers. Caris LeVert had a steal (that was positive) then took the ball the other way, when the Clippers made it back on D, LeVert kept the ball and retreated to the corner, then snapped a no look pass to...no one. The Clips took the ball on the over and back.

A couple of possessions later, Sabonis was working some pick and roll action and flipped the ball to where he thought his teammate would be, but instead retrieved the errant toss for a traveling violation.

The Clippers converted and then jumped out to an earl lead in the first quarter with Ivan Zuabac and Marcus Morris Sr. doing most of the damage. Remember, the Clips didn’t have Paul George or Kahwi Leonard, so their normal role players came ready to step up and fill the void.

With Malcolm Brogdon out, Duane Washington Jr. started and the vets obviously weren’t on the same page. But the overall lack of focus to start the game was troubling.

Midway through the first quarter, Rick Carlisle was ready to make some changes and subbed out three starters, but not Washington. With Myles Turner out, Goga Bitazdze was one of those three subs along with Chris Duarte and Oshae Brissett. Lance Stephenson would enter a couple of possessions later, joining Washington for a full bench unit. Good indicator of how unimpressed Carlisle was with his teams effort to open the road trip.

The Clippers lead after one, 40-27 with the Pacers bench, led by Oshae Brissett doing their part to hang around. But far too much was coming easy for the Clippers, and as Carlisle predictably said after the game, that 40-point first quarter, “put us up against it” and they simply have to be better.

The Pacers remain in La La Land where they will play the Lakers on Wednesday night.

Other interesting takeaways: