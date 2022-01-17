Pacers Injury Update: Foot injury sidelines Myles Turner

Let’s start with some good news for the Pacers. You remember good news, don’t you?

As the Pacers begin a five-game road trip, it appears they have made it through the positive COVID test hell that had several players rotating in and out of the lineup due to health and safety protocol. Prior to the Clippers game, there are no players out for health and safety protocols.

OK, hope you enjoyed the good news.

Unfortunately, the Pacers injury list still includes key players, most notably as of Sunday, Myles Turner who is out with a foot injury that has been bothering him for a few games. Turner did not practice before the team went to Los Angeles and is seeking a second opinion on the foot but is expected to travel with the team.

Obviously, the timing of Turner’s injury is not ideal with the trade deadline approaching. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Pacers are seeking first round picks and young players in talks for Turner which sounds like a great approach, if Turner’s foot injury is a short-term issue. Actually, that is a bit of good news, as well. Continue dealing from a position of strength. Considering the state of the current season, no rush to make a change for the sake of change.

Back to the bad news, Malcolm Brogdon also spoke about his bothersome Achilles injury which has had him in an out of the lineup. He spoke with Kevin Durant to seek some guidance on how to deal with it and avoid a rupture. Oy. It seemed like Brogdon was trying to be positive but considering the delicate nature of the Achilles and risk of rupture, it is hard to understand why Brogdon doesn’t just shut it down for an extended period of time to ensure the Achilles is healed and strengthened fully.

As it is, Brogdon is questionable which doesn’t rule him out for the first game against the Clippers.