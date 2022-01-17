Pacers vs. Clippers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (15-28) begin a rough roadie against Western Conference teams with an afternoon MLK Day special against the Clippers (21-22) on Monday.

This is the first of five games away from the Fieldhouse and is arguably the “easiest” game the Pacers will have after a couple of days off against an short-handed opponent. But if you’ve been following along this year, similar circumstances have been a problem for the Pacers. Also, considering the Pacers are 1-9 in their last ten games, favorable circumstances have been hard to find of late.

Yes, the Pacers are short-handed, as well with Myles Turner out due to a foot injury. Malcolm Brogdon was questionable with a balky Achilles which has kept him from finishing the games he’s tried to play of late. Rick Carlisle confirmed Brogdon is now out.

The Clippers however continue to play without Kawhi Leonard as they have all year, and Paul George who is out with torn ligaments in his shooting elbow which recent reports suggest may keep him out the rest of the season. The Clips continue to hover around .500 though but they have lost five of their last seven games.

A quick look a the DraftKings odds reveals that this is no easy game for the Pacers, in fact they are getting 1.5 points at publishing. Of course, this is subject to change prior to tip time as last second roster availability is all the rage in the NBA this season.

DraftKings Odds: Clippers -1.5, O/U 209 (latest DraftKings odds here)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

When: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Keifer Sykes, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig, Domantas Sabonis

Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Amir Coffey, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivan Zubac

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - out (sore right Achilles), Jeremy Lamb - questionable (sore left knee), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), Myles Turner - out (sore left foot), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

LAC: Justise Winslow – questionable (return to competition reconditioning), Luke Kennard – doubtful (return to competition reconditioning), Paul George – out (right torn UCL), Kawhi Leonard – out (right knee injury recovery), Jason Preston – out (right foot injury recovery)

