Suns vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (15-27) face another tough matchup at the Fieldhouse when the host the Suns (30-9) for their annual visit to Indy.

Considering the Pacers are limping through a 1-8 stretch, seeing the rested Suns who own the best record in the NBA, is several notches below ideal. The Suns started their road trip by beating Toronto on Tuesday but have been resting in Indy the past couple of days awaiting the Friday night tip.

The Pacers continue to grind away at a harsh portion of the schedule, trying to find answers to their poor shooting and admitted poor effort defensively which showed up in their loss to Boston on Wednesday. Thus, analyzing effort and execution has taken over for analyzing wins and losses because the wins are so hard to come by of late while the Pacers play with constant trade rumors popping up like a whack-a-mole game.

As usual, the available players for the Pacers will be a game-time decision. Malcolm Brogdon exited early on Wednesday and is questionable with the balky Achilles.

DraftKings Odds: Suns -5.5, O/U 220

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), Torrey Craig - questionable (sore left quad), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left navicular fracture)

PHO: Cameron Johnson - questionable (left ankle sprain), Ish Wainright - questionable (health and safety protocols), Frank Kaminsky - out (right knee stress reaction), Abdel Nader - out (right knee injury management), Dario Šarić - out (right ACL rehab)

