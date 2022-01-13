 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reliving Pacers vs. Celtics: “This Ain’t P”

By C. Cooper and Mark Schindler
NBA: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Following back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics, with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combining for 117 points over the miniseries and dashing most of the better vibes from the prior five games, Mark and Caitlin reconvened to discuss what changed for the Pacers tactically and qualitatively once the team got healthy.

  • Missing the Replacement Pacers
  • Myles Turner not playing in the fourth quarter and overtime of Monday’s game and then leading the team in scoring and shot attempts on Wednesday
  • Why Boston (mostly) stopped double-teaming the post on the catch and the math problem that was getting outscored by 33 points from three
  • Can the Pacers surround Ben Simmons with shooters?
  • Undisciplined defense, including question marks on why Al Horford was drawing so much gravity with off-ball stunts along with a rant about closeouts, gambling, and more
  • Looking forward to the trade deadline as a silver lining

