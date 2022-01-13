Reliving Pacers vs. Celtics: “This Ain’t P”

Following back-to-back losses to the Boston Celtics, with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combining for 117 points over the miniseries and dashing most of the better vibes from the prior five games, Mark and Caitlin reconvened to discuss what changed for the Pacers tactically and qualitatively once the team got healthy.

Topics:

Missing the Replacement Pacers

Myles Turner not playing in the fourth quarter and overtime of Monday’s game and then leading the team in scoring and shot attempts on Wednesday

Why Boston (mostly) stopped double-teaming the post on the catch and the math problem that was getting outscored by 33 points from three

Can the Pacers surround Ben Simmons with shooters?

Undisciplined defense, including question marks on why Al Horford was drawing so much gravity with off-ball stunts along with a rant about closeouts, gambling, and more

Still very perplexed by how much gravity Horford was drawing last night, whether via off-ball stunts, hard closeouts, or staying attached to him ball-side.



Would've preferred sliding over against the Jays at the rim & living with the recovery angles out of the hedges on the pop. pic.twitter.com/2W2uz2jcg3 — Caitlin Cooper (@C2_Cooper) January 13, 2022

Another head-scratching dynamic on defense: LeVert stunting at Rob Williams as the release valve like an elite shooter to gamble for a steal but also not being bothered enough to closeout his own man on back-to-back threes.



So many undisciplined moments from him last night. pic.twitter.com/7QcYmK6nNj — Caitlin Cooper (@C2_Cooper) January 13, 2022

Looking forward to the trade deadline as a silver lining

Enjoy the pod as much as this particular pod can be enjoyed. Also, if you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/this-aint-p/id1476566116?i=1000547822034

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6AEmGJfwM7Yz24T8rnV9HW?si=VUpFSzJDSZ6dZrfIa1zdtw