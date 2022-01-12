Celtics vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (15-26) wrap up their home-and-home with the Celtics (20-21) on Wednesday night at the Fieldhouse.

The C’s won the first game on Monday, 101-98 in one of the more forgettable overtime games you will ever witness. Even more forgettable for the Pacers after they let a four-point lead slip away in the final minute of regulation.

Prior to the mad dash for the W at the end of the game, both teams combined to make the first half an eye brow raising affair complete with a wide variety of turnovers and enough open-look bricks to finish the Fieldhouse renovations. So, yeah, bet the over on this one since nothing has gone to expectations this year with the Pacers and the Celtics.

There will be some changes with Marcus Smart out for the C’s which is quite impactful, moving Dennis Schroder from a scoring role off the bench into the starting lineup where he will still want to have a scoring role.

As for the Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert will return and start. The good news for the good guys is that the COVID health and safety protocol list is dwindling so help should be on the way.

DraftKings Odds: Celtics -2.5, O/U 211

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Celtics: Dennis Schroder, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

Injury update:

IND: Goga Bitadze - available (return to competition reconditioning), Malcolm Brogdon - available (sore right Achilles), Chris Duarte - out (personal reasons), Caris LeVert - available (return to competition reconditioning), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (health and safety protocols)

BOS: Payton Pritchard - questionable (health and safety protocols), Marcus Smart - doubtful (right thigh contusion)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.