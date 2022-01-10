Pacers vs. Celtics: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (15-25) hit the road to take on the Celtics in the first of two consecutive games between the two teams. The C’s will be at the FIeldhouse on Wednesday to complete the home-and-home.

The Celtics are in pretty good shape with the bulk of their full playing rotation available including key players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who both present rough matchup problems for the Pacers who have struggled to slow down opposing wing players.

The Pacers are getting healthier but still have a deep injury list with questionable players close to returning, so the possible available players may change before tip time. As it is, the Pacers continue rolling with Keifer Sykes and Duane Washington Jr. playing key roles. Lance Stephenson has been a beast off the bench and will surely continue to play a big role. Let’s see if he can take some of that Fieldhouse magic on the road

DraftKings Odds: Celtics -6.5, O/U 212.5

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

When: TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Keifer Sykes, Duane Washington Jr, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), Torrey Craig - questionable (return to play reconditioning), Isaiah Jackson - questionable (return to play reconditioning), Justin Anderson - out (health and safety protocols), Goga Bitadze - out (health and safety protocols), Caris LeVert - out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (health and safety protocols)

BOS: Payton Pritchard - out (health and safety protocols), Brodric Thomas - out (lower back pain)

