Podcast: Recapping the week in Pacers

After a strangely fun week in which the Pacers went 1-3 but completed the regular season-sweep over the Utah Jazz, Mark and Caitlin teamed up to talk about the team’s improved energy and watchability while debuting a new podcast segment: Start, Sub, or Sit.

Recapping the week in Pacers, the idea is to create a basketball-themed version of love it, like it, or leave it via specific moments or trends from the last four games, whether on court or off. In essence, Start means “more please,” Sub is “cautiously optimistic or on the fence,” and Sit is “enough already.” Moving forward, this might also get turned into a parlor game where start, sub, or sit could be assigned to a choice between three things, such as drop coverage, hedge, or switch against a particular match-up. Or, maybe, even some difficult upcoming rotation decisions, who knows?

Enjoy the pod and let us know what you think while we try out some new material. Also, if you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

