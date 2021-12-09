Podcast: Keeping up with the Reporting & How the Pacers got here

Naturally, after an incredibly explosive 30ish hours of reports, quotes, and speculation around the future of the Pacers and many of the featured players, Indiana housed the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse last night in a 20 point blowout.

Prior to tip off, Caitlin Cooper, Dave Searle, and I came together to discuss our thoughts and takeaways from the fallout of the report from The Athletic as well as subsequent quotes and reporting, including what came out from yesterday’s practice via Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files.

Also this morning, another piece from The Athletic dropped detailing Myles Turner’s frustration and standing with the organization.

https://theathletic.com/3005965/2021/12/09/as-pacers-consider-shake-up-myles-turner-seeks-bigger-role-with-more-opportunity/

This is going to be an eventful few months leading up to the trade deadline undoubtedly!

