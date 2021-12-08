Pacers final score: Pacers storm past Knicks 122-102

The Indiana Pacers played one of their best games of the season as a team, sending the New York Knicks into the ether to pick up their second straight win. The Pacers spotted New York four points to start, but scored the next 12, giving them the lead the rest of the way for the smooth, dominating victory.

Indiana’s offense hummed all night, scoring 70 first half points on 60% shooting and barely letting up in the second half, outscoring New York by seven in the third. They had 26 fast break points, assisted on 27 baskets, and shot an efficient 10-27 from three point range, getting a ton of points on cuts to the baskets, leading to 60 points in the paint.

The team effort saw all five starters reach double figures, led by Chris Duarte with 23. Duarte had 15 in the first quarter to set the tone, surprising Myles Turner at the half. Turner had 22 points and two blocks, joining Domantas Sabonis, who had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 and Caris LeVert had 15, totaling 11 assists between them. Off the bench, Kelan Martin led the way with eight as Oshae Brissett (5) and Brad Wanamaker (6) provided solid minutes off the bench.

The Pacers will host the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, looking to secure their first three game winning streak of the season.