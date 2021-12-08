Knicks vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

Once again, the Pacers (10-16) continue their current homestand when they host the New York Knicks (12-12) on Wednesday night.

Once again, the Pacers are favored despite the off-court distractions of the organization prepping for franchise altering changes, since the Knicks are stopping in Indy for the middle game of a three-game-in-four day roadie. The Knicks started with an impressive win in San Antonio on Tuesday, but now face the Pacers on a back-to-back roadie. The teams have split their prior two meetings so far this season.

There will be plenty of intrigue in this one considering the news bomb that didn’t actually change anything other than the mentality and therefore the dynamic of players considered on the trading block. There are incentives for everyone to play well, and doing so require a team effort. So whether the incentives are to showcase what you have for the open market or dying to earn a W, the effort should be there for all involved.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -5.5, O/U 211

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Knicks: Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Injury update:

IND: T.J. McConnell - out (wrist), Justin Holiday - out (health and safety protocol), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

NYK: None

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.