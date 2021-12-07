Podcast: Pacers Trend Towards Rebuild

In an article from Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic dropped earlier today, it was reported that the Indiana Pacers are “moving toward a substantial rebuild and are expected to open up trade conversations.”

Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, and Caris LeVert were all specifically named as players the Pacers are receptive to offers on and potentially willing to move. It was also reported that significant interest has been drawn around the league in regards to the trio of veterans.

The report goes on to mention that Pacers President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, had previously looked to rebuild (as previously reported by the Indy Star), and after the shoddy start, Herb Simon “has gotten onboard with the idea of a rebuild.”

Also announced just after this report: TJ McConnell is expected to be sidelined for several months per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Tom Lewis and I hopped on a pod to breakdown the report, give our thoughts on it, and expand upon it into what this could entail moving forward for the team.

Expect a great deal more from us both written and audio moving forward.

If you have any questions, comments, or thoughts leave them down below or hit us up on Twitter. If you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/indy-cornrows-for-indiana-pacers-fans/id1476566116

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7o4XAxIy9fRvqWeolhjy1w?si=1e50d53aed254921