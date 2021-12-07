T.J. McConnell undergoes surgery, Pacers reportedly pondering rebuild

After recently being seen on the sidelines with a cast in the wake of exiting from last Wednesday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks with a sore right wrist, T.J. McConnell has undergone surgery to repair torn ligaments and is expected to miss several months, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Last week, when Rick Carlisle provided information on the injury, only a vague timeline was offered, suggesting he would be out ‘a while,’ before later adding ‘weeks, not days.’

Now, according to Wojnarowski, there’s a chance the plucky guard, who the Pacers signed to a four-year, $35 million deal over the summer, could be lost for the season.

In the absence of a consistent bench rotation and with fewer touches per game, McConnell hasn’t made quite the same impact as last season, when he had more freedom to probe and was unleashed as a full-court pest, but he made critical plays down the stretch in wins over both Sacramento and Philadelphia and pushes the pace as one of few consistent ball-movers on the roster in spite of his limitations as a shooter.

While certainly not the trigger point, news of McConnell’s surgery, with T.J. Warren still sidelined, adds to what has lately appeared like a crossroads for the Pacers, who are 1-4 in their last five games and reportedly prepared to veer toward a rebuild.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz, Indiana is receptive to trade talks on Caris LeVert and either Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis.

In the meantime, Brad Wanamaker still figures to fill-in while McConnell is sidelined, as the team most recently pivoted toward a bench lineup with the third-string point guard playing alongside Jeremy Lamb, Kelan Martin, Oshae Brissett, and Sabonis during Monday’s win over Washington.