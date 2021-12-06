Wizards vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

Once again, the Pacers (9-16) find themselves favored to win on Monday night when they host the Washington Wizards (14-10) at the Fieldhouse.

The Pacers have lost four in a row despite being favored to win in the last two thanks to injuries and/or a schedule bonus the latter of which should give the Pacers a boost at home. Should!

The Wiz lost their second consecutive game on Sunday night in Toronto after falling behind big early with jus a 13-point first quarter. They did rally to play even the rest of the way in the 102-90 loss and their key starters played decent minutes so the Pacers should have the rest advantage by a mile. Plus, Spencer Dinwidde is expected to sit out to rest his knee on the back-to-back. That means more minutes for former Pacers guard, Aaron Holiday who will get the start in his return to GF.

The Pacers had two full off days at home which included a preseason level practice on Sunday in an effort to reset the mindset and on-court execution. T.J. McConnell and Justin Holiday remain out, the effort should not be an issue for the Pacers in this one with plenty of time to dial in their game plan in order to snap the losing skid which feels even worse when played out in front of the home fans that show up at the Fieldhouse.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -5.5, O/U 211

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Wizards: Aaron Holiday, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford

Injury update:

IND: T.J. McConnell - out (wrist), Justin Holiday - out (health and safety protocol), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

WAS: Spencer Dinwiddie - out (knee maintenance), Thomas Bryant - out (left ACL injury recovery), Rui Hachimura - out (return to competition reconditioning)

