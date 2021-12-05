With the Pacers dropping a home loss to the short-handed Miami Heat, who were down by two All-Stars, Mark and Caitlin recapped the dispiriting night and discussed how it differed from the gritty win over the same team earlier this season before delving into the broader current trajectory of the team.

Topics:

How much of what’s going wrong is about effort? Is that even the right question?

Frustration boiling over: good or bad?

Why “disposition” and “defense” are becoming cliché buzzwords

Team “Wait for Warren” and Team “Make Changes”

Playing the blame game: How much of this falls on the front office versus the coaching staff and the players?

Is a “tough out” worth it?

What is the current value of the roster?

And much more

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-state-of-the-pacers-at-the-quarter-point-of-the-season/id1476566116?i=1000544039814

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7fzwDNuTkeejdvBK28Jrv0?si=mfCu9YUfSx21VoD8XbGWGQ