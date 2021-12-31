Final Score: DeRozan swipes win for Bulls, hands Pacers, 108-106 loss

The Pacers let a late lead and potential W slip through their short-handed fingers when veteran bucket getter, DeMar DeRozan rose up and hit a game winning three, to give the Bulls a 108-106 win over the Pacers for a fitting close to 2021.

As usual when the Pacers play a Bulls team that is anything about decent, the matchups at the Fieldhouse include plenty of Chicago-based fans, making the game playout like many of the high school holiday matchups around the state.

Thus was the case for the afternoon New Year’s Eve game with plenty of red and black in the stands giving full-throated support to any positive Bulls’ plays. But there remained a majority of Pacers fans and they were ready for the short-handed Pacers to make a run at the W in the fourth quarter.

With just over six minutes remaining, Justin Holiday drilled a 3-pointer to draw the Pacers within one point and give hope to the hometown faithful. After a stop at the other end, Domantas Sabonis finished around the rim to give the Pacers a 95-94 lead.

Oshea Brissett then delivered a block on D for another stop and rushed to the offensive end to force a Chicago timeout with a dunk that put the Pacers up three. All of those Pacers fans continued asserting themselves.

THEN...another stop and another stop and Sabonis fed Torrey Craig to put the Pacers up 5 despite some eye raising calls from the referees. After the stripes donated two free throws to the visitors, the Pacers had a three-point lead with just over three minutes to go. They were running with Sabonis, LeVert Holiday, Craig and Brissett...dogs indeed, but a tough crew to find easy offense with.

As the game closed to the final minute, the Pacers had several shots that wouldn’t fall, but by crashing the boards, they kept the lead alive with a foul on LeVert who converted two free throws. Then the Bulls down three, crashed the O glass to eventually end up with a DeRozan bucket.

Pacers up one, were unable to get a decent look which gave the Bulls the ball with eight seconds to play. Instead of a timeout, Chicago played it out and DeMar DeRozan ended up drilling a deep three-ball which blew the roof off the Fieldhouse and sent the Pacers into 2022 with a loss.

The Bulls? They had offense in reserve if they could just get the stops. After Coby White splashed an open corner three, the Bulls were able to turn over LeVert and get LaVine free in transition for a high-flying finish to cut the Pacers lead to 104-103 while engaging the Bulls’ faithful.

Lawdy, what a rough loss considering the effort from several Pacers off the bench.