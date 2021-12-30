Pacers Links: Pacers can’t harness force on Star Wars Night

The Pacers took another frustrating L against the Hornets on Wednesday night, but the promotions folks at the Fieldhouse are doing everything they can to enhance the game experience at the Fieldhouse regardless of what is happening on the floor.

Earlier in the holiday season, live reindeer were on hand prepping for their world wide trek. For the Charlotte game, the Pacers celebrated Star Wars night which mashed up a Pacers game with Gen Con for a unique game day vibe. Sadly, the force was not with the home team but

You knew Myles Turner would be into the theme night and he did not disappoint. Justin Holiday also added a little Jedi flare upon arrival.

like for Jedi.

retweet for Darth Vader. pic.twitter.com/wQeOgGM7Or — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 29, 2021

The Fieldhouse ringmaster, Eddie White caught some of the flavor of the evening, as well including the sweet tees available to fans.

It’s like the old saying goes, if you can’t beat ‘em, might as well have some fun...or something like that.

The Pacers close out 2021 with an afternoon home game against the Bulls on Friday. After what we this past Sunday in Chicago, the Bulls present plenty of problems for the Pacers but getting an early start to ringing in the New Year always makes for a fun game downtown.

