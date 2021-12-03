Heat vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (9-15) will try to snap a three-game losing skid while beating the Heat (13-9) for the second time this season when the two teams face off in the Fieldhouse on Friday night.

The Heat are fighting through injury-induced issues themselves, losers of their last two games and leaving behind Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Markieff Morris for the trip to Indy. Yes, three key players in the rotation are out for the Heat which means the matchup problems Butler and Bam present the Pacers are not a factor. This is why you see the Pacer favored by a couple of buckets.

The Pacers will be down a couple of key rotation players with Justin Holiday still out for COVID issues and T.J. McConnell nursing and injured wrist for a few games. But the Pacers did get some good news with T.J. Warren’s latest medical update. The silky score is doing fine but is not expected to play in December. Sorry, that is what good news reads like for the Pacers this year.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -5.5, O/U 206.5

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker, Dewayne Dedmon

Injury update:

IND: T.J. McConnell - out (wrist), Justin Holiday - out (health and safety protocol), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

MIA: Bam Adebayo - out (right thumb torn UCL), Jimmy Butler - out (tailbone contusion), Markieff Morris - out (neck whiplash), Victor Oladipo - out (right knee injury recovery)

