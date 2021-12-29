Hornets vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (14-20) play their penultimate game of the 2021 calendar year on Wednesday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets (18-17).

This funky (and not funky as in a nice, head bobbin’ groove, but funky as in a ‘what’s that smell?’ type of funk) season started against the Hornets in Charlotte when the Pacers scored 75 points in the first half of their first game of the season, only to let a 23-point, third-quarter lead fade in a hurry with just 13 points en route to a heartbreaking 123-122 loss. With all of that drama on the first night, we should’ve known this season would not go smoothly.

The Pacers lost again in Charlotte a few weeks later, 121-118. This time the Pacers rallied from behind with a 70-point second half effort but started their furious closing rally a bit too late. LaMelo Ball was lethal all over the court in the second game, with 32 points (and 4 3-balls), 11 rebounds and 8 assists. Local legend Gordon Hayward also added 25 points.

With recent trade noise surrounding the Pacers, it seems like common knowledge that the Hornets would love to add Myles Turner were there a deal to make. Just a little something extra to add to the action.

The biggest question for the Pacers will be the status of Malcolm Brogdon and his sore Achilles. Brogdon remains questionable and if he can’t go, Duane Washington Jr. and/or newest Pacer Keifer Sykes will fill out the backcourt playing rotation which will a breath of fresh air, if nothing else.

Hopefully, their play can help get rid of some of that funk.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -2.5, O/U 228

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge FIeldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Caris LeVert, Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), Jeremy Lamb - questionable (sore right wrist), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

CHA: Miles Bridges - out (health and safety protocols), Scottie Lewis - out (health and safety protocols), P.J. Washington - out (health and safety protocols)

