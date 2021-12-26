Pacers vs. Bulls: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (14-19) are on the road to face the Bulls (19-10) at the UC in the first of two games this week between the two Central Division neighbors. The teams will meet again on New Year’s Eve afternoon at the Fielhouse on Friday.

The Bulls have been struggling with COVID protocol issues both in house and out which has included postponed games. Lucky for the Pacers, the Bulls appear to be healthy and ready to roll on Sunday night. Honestly, considering the Pacers’ results against severely short-handed opponents, maybe they can catch the Bulls in a relaxed mode.

The Pacers are still without TJ McConnell and Malcolm Brogdon along with Jeremy Lamb who will sit with a sore wrist. Domantas Sabonis will give it a go despite a sore calf. Myles Turner went off against the Rockets playing without Sabonis. The Bulls aren’t the Rockets and Turner will have his hands full showing off his game at both ends of the floor against Nikola Vucevic. But at least he will have Sabonis to give Vuc some problems.

Another challenge for the Pacers — NBA TV is letting their national audience watch the game. Fortunately, the Pacers are due to show something positive in a national game.

DraftKings Odds: Bulls -5.5, O/U 219.5

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

When: United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: Ballys Sports Indiana/NBA TV

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Caris LeVert, Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - out (sore right Achilles), Jeremy Lamb - out (sore right wrist), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

CHI: Alex Caruso - out (left midfoot sprain), Patrick Williams - out (left wrist ligament tear)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.