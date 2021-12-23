Rockets vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (13-19) are back homes trying to bounce back from a brutal road loss in Miami when they host the Houston Rockets (10-21) at the Fieldhouse.

After losing by 28 points to the severely short-handed Heat, the Pacers played like one of the worst teams in the East. Now they will play the Rockets who have played better of late but remain the worst team in the West.

Local legend Eric Gordon is averaging 15 points per game for the Rockets as they appear to be setting Gordon up for a trade deadline deal with heavy minutes. In December Gordon is scoring over 17 points per game while making 47 percent of his threes. Young guns Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. have been out for much of December. Green remains questionable while Porter is out.

As for the Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon remains questionable despite leaving the floor early in Miami after aggravating an Achilles strain which kept him out the Pacers win over Detroit.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -8.5, O/U 219

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge FIeldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Rockets: Armoni Brooks, Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christrian Wood

Injury update:

IND: Malcolm Brogdon - questionable (sore right Achilles), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

HOU: Jalen Green - questionable (left hamstring strain), Christian Wood - questionable (left knee tendinitis), Kevin Porter Jr. - out (left thigh contusion)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.