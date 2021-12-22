December Edition of Two Questions, Two-ahh

With a four-day layover between games, Mark and Caitlin reconvened for Episode 3 of Two Questions, Two-ahh, in which they discuss the weird, purgatorial state of the team and the difficulty of investing in the nitty gritty as trade rumors swirl.

Here is this month’s questions:

What is the biggest reason for optimism this season? Is there a bright spot?

The Pacers rank 28th in 3P% and 29th in spot-up efficiency. Is there anything that can be done to improve from long-range, and what to make of Chris Duarte’s recent struggles?

If the Pacers do make changes, what do they need most and what should they want in a trade?

What is good process from the Pacers over the next 6 months given all of the reports on direction? If they ‘retool’ how do they do it in a way that’s positive?

3 months into the season, how do you feel about the Pacers’ free agency signings?

This was one of our best episodes we’ve recorded and we ranged far and wide inside and out of these questions. Enjoy the pod, enjoy your holidays however you choose to spend them, and have a wonderful day!

As long as scheduling permits, our plan is to continue to recording this series once a month, so if you have any questions we can co-opt as our own (with credit of course!) hit us up in the comments. If you haven’t already, please be sure to Rate and Review the Indy Cornrows Podcast on Apple Podcasts and subscribe anywhere else you can listen!

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/december-two-questions-two-ahh-the-state-of/id1476566116?i=1000545801725

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7o4XAxIy9fRvqWeolhjy1w?si=c394ff5b2fee491f