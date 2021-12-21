Pacers vs. Heat: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (13-18) return from a quality in-season break when they visit the Heat (18-13) on Tuesday night for the third game between the teams this season.

The Pacers appear to be in good shape pending any game-time news with Malcolm Brogdon no longer on the injury list and Rick Carlisle out of COVID protocols. It that report holds it will simply be a TJ-free game for the Pacers which is now the norm.

Those same COVID protocols have altered the NBA schedule which has forced TNT to pick up the Pacers/Heat game (after dropping it earlier) for a national audience.

The Pacers and Heat split the first two meetings, both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and both ending in surprising results. The first meeting saw the Pacers win in OT against the Heat playing without Kyle Lowry but with the rest of their top players. The second time around, Lowry was available, but Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were not which resulted in a poor effort and loss for the Pacers.

So poor was the Pacers effort, news leaked two days later that the team was willing to trade their key players to rebuild which has since been rebranded as rebuilding on the go. This time around, Lowry is still available but PJ Tucker has joined Bam and Jimmy on the sidelines along with Markieff Morris. Tyler Herro is also questionable.

So...the rested and healthy Pacers against the injury ravaged Heat presents a great opportunity for a road win for the Pacers. That is, unless a night on South Beach rises up to remain undefeated.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -2, O/U 211

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

When: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

TV: TNT

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, KZ Okpala, Dewayne Dedmond

Injury update:

IND: T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

MIA: Tyler Herro – questionable (right quad contusion), Bam Adebayo – out (right thumb UCL construction), Jimmy Butler – out (tailbone contusion), Caleb Martin – out (health and safety protocols), Markieff Morris – out (whiplash), Victor Oladipo – out (right knee injury recovery), P.J. Tucker - out (left lower leg nerve inflammation)

