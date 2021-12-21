Pacers Links: Pacers back in action, Lance Stephenson back in the league

After four days off at home, the Pacers are in Miami on Tuesday night to resume their regular season as one of the healthiest teams in the league. It seems like every 15 minutes or so, another NBA player enters the COVID health and safety protocol.

With that in mind, by the time you read this, the Pacers may not be as healthy. But, until notified otherwise, the injured TJs are the only players on the Pacers injury list. That also include coach Rick Carlisle returning from his protocol time out. The Heat have a long list of injuries, but not many in the health and safety protocol.

With postponements popping up recently, the NBA altered their roster rules to allow 10-day hardship contracts to fill out rosters for players in the protocol. That has turned into a similar news breaking cycle, of what also seems like every 15 minutes with players added to teams.

On Tuesday morning it was announced via Marc Stein, former Pacers guard Lance Stephenson will join former Pacers coach Nate McMillan in Atlanta which sets up Lance for a Christmas Day spotlight at MSG...if the game is played. Seems like allowing all of these signings would keep the games on the schedule.

Born Ready has been staying ready for literally years now, hoping for another shot at the NBA. This season he has been playing the the G-League Grand Rapids Gold where he is averaging 19.8 points, 8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Lance has been a polarizing figure throughout his career but is always intriguing to watch on the floor. Have always said, Lance never has a quiet 20-point game, but he’ll have some loud 11 point, 8 assist games that you will remember.

Should certainly be fun to follow.

