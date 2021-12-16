Pistons vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (12-18) are back home to face the Pistons (4-22) after another impotent fourth quarter effort in Milwaukee flipped a potential win over the Bucks into an uninspired 15-point loss.

Just as the Bucks were down their most important player in Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Pistons will be without leading scorer Jerami Grant, as well as veteran big man, Kelly Olynyk. Uh oh?

The Pacers have developed a strange ability to squander opportunities while facing short-handed teams, but surely they will be able to muster enough effort, let alone pride to beat the Pistons despite the fact they are playing on a back-to-back and the Pistons are more rested than expected thanks to COVID issues canceling their game with the Bulls.

Just don’t bet the mortgage. The Pistons only have four wins this season, but one of those W’s was against the Pacers. Detroit leans on a young roster without Grant, including No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, but those young players show up to compete even if they are still finding their way in the NBA.

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge FIeldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Pistons: Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart

Injury update:

IND: Torrey Craig - questionable (non-COVID illness), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

DET: Jerami Grant - out (sprained right thumb), Kelly Olynyk - out (sprained left knee)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.