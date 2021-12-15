Pacers vs. Bucks: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (12-17) hope the third time is a charm against the defending champs when they drop in on Milwaukee to play the Bucks on Wednesday night.

The Pacers may indeed be charmed this time around with Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out the game due to COVID protocols. With Giannis, the Bucks rolled past the Pacers in their two prior meetings at the Fieldhouse. But this time the Pacers should have a strong front court advantage with Brook Lopez also out leaving the Bucks to play smaller with Bobby Portis at center.

That group will be fast and active for the Bucks, so we’ll see if the Pacers can control the tempo and utilize Turner and Sabonis to apply pressure inside. Similar to playing the Heat without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Pacers have a great opportunity to grab a win against one of the top teams in the East, but they actually have to go out and seize that opportunity, which as we all recall, slipped away against Miami.

When: 8:00 p.m. ET

When: Fiserve Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis

Injury update:

IND: Justin Holiday - questionable (return to competition reconditioning), T.J. McConnell - out (sore right wrist), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

MIL: Khris Middleton - TBD (hyperextended left knee), Giannis Antetokounmpo - out (health and safety protocols), DeMarcus Cousins - out (personal reasons), Brook Lopez - out (back surgery), Wesley Matthews - out (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye - out (right calf strain)

