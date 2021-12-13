Pacers final score: Warriors edge out Pacers 102-100

The Indiana Pacers blew another late game lead, surrendering a 7-0 run to the Golden State Warriors in the final 90 seconds to snap their three game winning streak. The Pacers led for much of the night, finding responses all night when the Warriors would make their runs, but a final possession turnover from Caris LeVert with just two seconds on the clock sealed their fate.

Stephen Curry hit five threes in his quest to break the all-time three point record, his final triple of the night kickstarting Golden State’s final run. Even Curry’s misses resulted in favorable results, with Kevon Looney flailing what would be the game winner into the basket with 13 seconds left.

Domantas Sabonis scored 30 on the night with Malcolm Brogdon following with 23. LeVert had a solid night overall, scoring 19, hitting three of six from deep. The Pacers shot just 23% from three point range and 40% overall, but stayed in it with free throw shooting (23-10) and points off turnovers (19-6).

Unfortunately, late game execution wasn’t there and the Pacers wrap up their home stand 3-3 and will hit the road for a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.