Warriors vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (12-16) and their three-game winning streak will be put to the ultimate test on Monday night when the Golden State Warriors (21-5) make their only visit to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season.

The Pacers are well on their way to winning 10 of 12 as I predicted after the “willing to rebuild the team” news and noise hit. But no matter how well the Pacers are playing they are up against it on Monday since the Warriors have been playing in championship form for much of the year while waiting the return of Klay Thompson to push them to an even higher level. Until then, Steph Curry can handle the heavy lifting and is doing so in historic fashion.

Curry needs six three-point splashes to tie Ray Allen for the all-time leader in 3-ball makes and then the inevitable seventh 3-ball will set the mark. There were rumblings that Steph may sit out the first game of a back-to-back to go for the record on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. To his credit, Steph and the rest of his healthy teammates will all give it a go. That doesn’t mean he will break the record, although if he really wants to, it will be up to him. But it does mean, the Pacers will have their hands full even with the hopeful return of Justin Holiday to the rotation.

Rick Carlisle remains sidelined from the sidelines due to COVID protocols which means Lloyd Pierce will remain in the top chair for at least another game and likely the rest of the week.

DraftKings Odds: Warriors -3.5, O/U 213

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Injury update:

GSW: Andre Iguodala - out (right knee injury management), Klay Thompson - out (right Achilles tendon injury recovery), James Wiseman - out (right knee injury recovery)

