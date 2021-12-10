Mavericks vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

Once again, the Pacers (11-16) wrap up their current homestand on Friday night when they host the Mavericks (12-12) at the Fieldhouse.

In this wild and funky, day-to-day season with injuries and COVID issues tweaking the Pacers approach quite often, the team won’t need to change their starting lineup this time, but instead their bench lineup. Rick Carlisle will be out for the first of a few games after entering the COVID health and safety protocol which will bump Lloyd Pierce to the first chair against the Mavs.

Pierce has experience managing a team, so there should be little change to the on-court product as the Pacers try to continue their recent run of solid play despite load of off-court distractions.

The Mavs have had their issues gaining tractions this season, as well after winning just three of their last 11 games while dealing with assorted lineup shuffles similar to the Pacers. Dallas arrives in Indy relatively healthy and still have the ultimate difference maker in Luka Doncic ready to wreak havoc on opposing defenses.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -2, O/U 213

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Chris Duarte, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Mavericks: Reggie Bullock, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell

Injury update:

IND: T.J. McConnell - out (wrist), Justin Holiday - out (health and safety protocol), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

DAL: Sterling Brown - questionable (sore left foot), Willie Cauley-Stein - out (personal reasons)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.