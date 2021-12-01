Hawks vs. Pacers: Preview, Odds and Game Thread

The Pacers (9-14) continue their quest to put forth a consistent 48-minute winning effort when they host the Hawks (11-10) on Wednesday night at the Fieldhouse.

After another rough second half in Minnesota put the consistency meter back to zero, the Pacers begin a challenging homestand that will require those consistent winning efforts to avoid getting buried in the standings before the end of the calendar year. With all of the injury/COVID issues around the league popping up (including Justin Holiday likely sitting out for 10 days), the difficulty of that schedule can fluctuate.

This includes coaches, as well. The Hawks are down a few players, most recently losing Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish (who remains questionable), and will also be without head coach Nate McMillan who is quarantining (verb of the year) after his son and assistant coach, Jamelle McMillan entered the league’s health and safety protocol.

So, yes the whole league seems to be day-to-day and/or a game-time decision. Fortunately, the Pacers are on the positive end of that status with Myles Turner getting the upgrade from questionable to active, via Rick Carlisle’s pre-game comments. Regardless, it remains a challenge to predict how these games will play out with the unknown variables up to tip time. Easy to assume, Trae Young will be a huge factor for the Hawks. Still, as the odds show, this game is essentially a pick ‘em, so the Pacers’ path to winning is up to them. They have to execute and to put it even more simply — play better.

DraftKings Odds: Pacers -1, O/U 218

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

When: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Radio: 93.5 FM/107.5 FM

Projected Starting Lineups:

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, T.J. McConnell, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Hawks: Trae Young, Lou Williams, Kevin Huerter, John Collins, Clint Capela

Injury update:

IND: Myles Turner - questionable (non-COVID illness), Justin Holiday - out (health and safety protocol), T.J. Warren – out (left foot stress fracture)

ATL: Cam Reddish - questionable (left wrist sprain), Bogdan Bogdanovic - out (sprained right ankle), De’Andre Hunter - out (right wrist tendon surgery), Jalen Johnson - out (G League assignment), Onyeka Okongwu - out (right shoulder injury recovery)

Please leave your thoughts and observations on the game in the comments.