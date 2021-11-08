Pacers Podcast: Weekend Roadtrip and Sacramento Win

After two tightly contested games over the weekend (1-1), the Pacers enter the week with two days off for the first time this season before a back to back date with Denver and Utah. The altitude-bowl and stiff tests in the two of the Western Conference’s best will be pivotal for a team trying to climb to .500 and higher in the playoff food chain.

To breakdown some of the weekend and all things Pacers after the Kings game, I was joined by Caitlin Cooper after media availability ended last night.

Discussed on the pod:

Chris Duarte banged up

The awkwardness in some of the rotations, staggering TJ McConnell and Caris LeVert, or lack thereof

Clunkiness of the offense

Myles Turner’s stellar play

and much more

